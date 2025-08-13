On Thursday, Aug. 7, at 6:46 p.m., officers from the Camden County Police Department responded to South 7th Street and Jefferson Street and found Kenneth Smith lying unconscious, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Smith was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation determined Smith was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Blazer that fled the scene, authorities said. The vehicle was found unoccupied after it crashed into a parked vehicle in Camden, authorities said. The driver remains at large, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 614-8083 and Sergeant Theodore Desantis of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3530.

