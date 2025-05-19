Grave Condition Of Camden Boy Sends Sadness Throughout Community

Isaiah Amir Smith, known as Zay-Zay, had a severe asthma attack that caused his heart to stop on Saturday, April 19, according to the fundraiser. Isaiah was diagnosed with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, severe brain damage, and hypoxic respiratory failure, lung failure.

Doctors have told his family, "his care is coming to an end."

"Isaiah was a loving kid who would help everyone before himself," Janette Rodriguez wrote on the fundraising page. "He was a family-oriented person who loved all his cousins dearly. He would make everyone laugh as soon as he walked into the room. Zay loved basketball and never let asthma get in the way of him being a kid who loved sports. He even sold water to the community on hot sunny days on the corner of Chase and Mt. Ephraim. Zay was loved by so many people."

The fundraiser will assist his family with funeral costs. As of Monday, May 19, $1,400 has been raised.

"Zay was energetic, making TikTok videos and rapping, making time to be a regular kid," Rodriguez said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

