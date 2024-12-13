Fugitive Caught In FL Shot Friend Outside Camden Restaurant, Police Say (NEW Details)

Edwin Facenda Suriel, 46, was wanted in connection with the Sunday, Nov. 17 incident at El Conuco, a restaurant on Marlton Avenue in Camden, according to a criminal complaint. Suriel was arrested in Haines City, Florida, on outstanding warrants on Monday, Dec. 9.

The complaint said Suriel and the victim started arguing inside the restaurant. Suriel was escorted out of the restaurant and the argument continued outside, but both men initially went separate ways.

Surveillance footage then showed the victim standing near his vehicle in the restaurant's rear alleyway. Suriel returned in a black vehicle and exited from the driver’s side while holding a gun at around 3 a.m.

Investigators said Suriel yelled at the victim and fired at least one shot, striking him in the lower back. Suriel then returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

The victim was later taken to Cooper University Hospital by an acquaintance, who reported the shooting to police. The wound was located near the victim's spine, authorities said.

Police said the victim helped identify Suriel as the shooter and told officers that they were friends. A family member of the victim also told police that Suriel called him and admitted to shooting at the victim but claimed he didn’t realize he had hit him.

Suriel was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

More than three weeks later, Florida Highway Patrol stopped Suriel after a license plate reader identified his black Dodge Ram pickup. Troopers found $1,455 in cash, credit cards, and two cellphones in the truck.

Suriel remained in Polk County jail to await extradition to New Jersey.

