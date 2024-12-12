FL Troopers Capture Camden Homicide Fugitive After License Plate Alert, Police Say

Edwin Facenda Suriel, 46, was taken into custody in Haines City, FL, on Monday, Dec. 9, according to an arrest report from Florida Highway Patrol. Haines City is in Polk County, about an hour southwest of Orlando and roughly 90 minutes northeast of Tampa.

A trooper received an alert at around 10:51 a.m. to watch for a black Dodge Ram pickup with New Jersey license plates. The truck was reportedly linked to a shooting in Camden County.

A license plate reader camera took a photo of the pickup at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Power Line Road. The trooper then stopped the Camden man in the Dodge on Power Line Road North at around 11:15 a.m.

Suriel followed the trooper's orders and got out of the pickup. State police searched the truck, seizing $1,455 in cash, credit cards, and two phones.

Troopers took Suriel into custody on his active warrants for homicide and attempted homicide. Suriel's wife was in the pickup and was released after being briefly detained.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for information about Suriel's case. A spokesperson immediately acknowledged our request and we are awaiting details.

Suriel was not listed on the Polk County jail inmate roster as of press time.

