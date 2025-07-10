DNA Helps Nab Camden Man In Cold Case Homicide: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, Oct. 2011 at 9:58 p.m., Camden police responded to an abandoned house on the 500 block of Mechanic Street and found Brian Holden, a 42-year-old Camden man lying in the front room with multiple stab wounds, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Holden was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation revealed Holden's girlfriend had met with Kenyar Hill and agreed to have sex with him in exchange for money. After the encounter, the woman argued with Hill and he took his money back, authorities said. Holden confronted Hill and Hill proceeded to stab him multiple times, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and DNA evidence was collected during a sexual assault forensic examination, though no results from the Combined DNA Index System were received at the time, authorities said.

In 2022, the DNA laboratory notified police that CODS results identified Hill as a "high stringency match," but tests required further confirmation, authorities said. A year later, detectives collected a buccal swab from Hill and submitted it for testing in conjunction with the swabs from the sexual assault forensic examination, and identified him as the source of the DNA, authorities said.

After receiving the DNA results, detectives interviewed witnesses, leading to Hill being charged, authorities said. He was arrested Friday, June 27 in Camden by the U.S. Marshal Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, authorities said..

He is charged with murder in the first degree and was remanded to Camden County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

