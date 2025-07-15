Dead Infant Found In Trash Bag, Philly Woman Charged: Camden County Prosecutor

On Monday, May 19, Camden County police responded to the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive and found the baby boy dead in a trash bag within a bassinet, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Ebony Gee was caring for a friend's infant and spent time with the baby in a second story bedroom at the residence beginning in mid-April, authorities said. Gee wouldn't allow a witness to see the infant and eventually the witness entered the bedroom and found the infant dead, authorities said.

Gee sent threatening text messages to the witness the day the dead infant was discovered, authorities said.

The infant's cause and manner of death could not be determined due to the condition of the body, authorities said. The baby's biological parents confirmed Gee had been caring for the infant, authorities said.

Gee was charged last week with desecration of human remains and witness tampering, authorities said. She was arrested in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Task Force – Philadelphia Division, authorities said.

She was remanded to the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

