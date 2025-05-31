Data Breach Exposed 57K Cooper Health Care Patients' Info, Lawsuits Say

Two lawsuits, one in federal court and one in New Jersey Superior Court, were filed this week by patients who say the breach was the result of Cooper's “negligence” and “failure to protect sensitive data.”

According to a notice posted by Cooper on May 23, the hospital learned that an unauthorized actor had accessed private data on or around May 14, 2024. Cooper said it discovered the breach after noticing “unusual network activity” and launched an internal investigation with cybersecurity experts.

The hospital concluded its data review on March 26, nearly a year after the breach occurred. Cooper said the impacted information may have included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, treatment history, and medical record numbers. The health system did not disclose the number of people impacted.

“Not all data elements were affected for all individuals,” Cooper said in its notice. It also reported the breach to the FBI and said it has taken additional steps to improve network security.

Lawsuits Filed In NJ, Federal Court

One suit, filed by Tiffany Hines in Camden County Superior Court, claims Cooper failed to use “reasonable security measures” and waited too long to alert patients.

“Unauthorized individuals can now easily access the PHI/PII and/or financial information of Plaintiff and Class Members,” the complaint says

Another case, a class action suit, is being led by Ana Hernandez in federal court.

According to NJ Advance Media, Hernandez said she's since suffered "fear, anxiety, and stress," having experienced a "significant uptick in spam calls, text messages, and emails."

Help For Patients

Cooper set up a toll-free hotline at 1-877-623-0094 for anyone with questions about the breach. Call center reps are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (excluding holidays).

The hospital also urged patients to:

Monitor financial accounts for suspicious activity

Obtain free credit reports from major agencies

Consider placing fraud alerts or security freezes on credit files

