The body was that of a woman maintenance worker at the Mastery High School on Erie Street in Camden, Dan Keashen, a spokesman for Camden County, said on Thursday, Sept. 19 as school reopened. Her body was discovered in the hallway around 7 a.m., he said.

The woman's name and age have not been released pending an investigation by Camden County Police and toxicology reports, Keashen said. Her death is not considered suspicious, he said.

Calls to the charter school for comment were met with a busy signal Thursday.

According to 6abc.com, School CEO Joel Boyd issued a statement that read: "We understand this news is difficult to process, and we want to assure you that safety is a top priority. At this time, police consider it a nonsuspicious death and their investigation is ongoing,"

The non-profit Mastery High School is part of a network of alternate-learning centers for early grades up to high school between Philadelphia and Camden, according to its website. About 14,000 students are enrolled across its facilities including 850 students at Mastery High School

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.