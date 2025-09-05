Cop Killers Helped Run Multi-State Car Theft Ring Out Of Camden: AG

Alex Vargas, a 27-year-old Camden resident and his brother Alexi Vargas, a 24-year-old Pennsauken resident, led a criminal enterprise which coordinated the theft of vehicles throughout New Jersey and his nearby states, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

From July 2001 through January 2004, the Vargas brothers and their accomplices stole cars in Camden, Burlington, Somerset, Bergen, Union, Mercer and Essex counties and in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware, Platkin said.

The Vargas brothers identified locations, mainly car dealerships and airport parking lots to target the theft of high-end vehicles like Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Chargers and Durangos and Ram Trucks, Platkin said.

The enterprise was linked to 41 stolen vehicles with multiple vehicles often being stolen at one time by theft crews consisting of four to six enterprise members, Platkin said. Over 20 of the vehicles were stolen in Pennsylvania, Platkin said.

The thieves stole the vehicles by breaking the back window with screwdrivers, wrenches or bolt cutters and using a key re-programmer to drive the vehicle back to Camden County, where it was later advertised for sale via social media and text messaging, Platkin said.

The Vargas would research and find the vehicles to steal while Albert Santana-Fernandez managed the lower level members. Jimmy Marte-Toledo created fake registrations, while the Vargas, Marte-Toledo, Randy Garcia-Liriano and Lewys Santana-Pichardo sold the stolen vehicles with new fraudulent documentation, Platkin said.

Franklyn Rodriguez-Santana, Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, Randy Garcia-Liriano, Alexander Batista-Polanco, Jeitoni Suarez-Cuevas, , Nelfi Fortuna-Fernandez, and Hendrick Pena-Fernandez were on the theft crews, Platkin said.

Marte-Toledo used his family member’s business to create fraudulent New Jersey temporary vehicle registrations to help the enterprise hide their illegal activities, Platkin said. He provided these fraudulent registrations to the Vargas brothers and advertised their sale to others via social media, Platkin said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, the crew was involved in a shooting in Winslow Township and on Thursday, Oct. 12, the crew was involved in the homicide of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez and aggravated assault of Officer Raul Ortiz, Platkin said.

Those defendants already face charges out of Philadelphia for those crimes, as well as new conspiracy charges related to auto thefts in this indictment, Platkin said.

