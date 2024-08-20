Timothy B. Willson, of Collingswood, died in the crash on Interstate 81 in Marathon, NY, at about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Dr. Sanzid Bin Rashid, 26, of Bronx, NY, was traveling north on Interstate 81 in a Honda SUV. Just north of the Marathon exit, Rashid encountered slowed traffic due to construction. Rashid was in the right lane when he swerved from the right lane to avoid stopped traffic and went into the left lane striking a Toyota driven by Willson. Both the Honda and the Toyota went off the roadway. The Honda overturned, landing on its side.

Willson was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A passenger in the Toyota, a 70-year-old woman from New Jersey, was transported to Upstate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rashid was treated at the scene.

An investigation continues, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.