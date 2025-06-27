Camden Man Convicted Of Robbing Women, Children At Gunpoint In Home Invasion: Prosecutor

On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, shortly before 6 p.m., Jaquis Burton forced his way into an apartment in the Parkview Towers in Collingswood while armed with a firearm, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Burton restrained two women and two children, 3 and 9, at gunpoint and demanded money, MacAulay said. He pistol-whipped one of the women, causing significant injuries, MacAulay said.

While fleeing the building, Burton robbed and assaulted a man in the lobby at gunpoint, also pistol-whipping him, MacAulay said. He fled in a vehicle into Camden, where he led Camden County police on a lengthy pursuit before being arrested, MacAulay said.

The robbery stemmed from Burton's girlfriend, Anada Shanks, a 25-year-old Lindenwold resident, being dissatisfied with a tattoo she received from a person in the apartment, MacAulay said. Shanks was arrested and charged as a co-conspirator, MacAulay said, and her case remains pending, MacAulay said.

Burton was convicted of robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, eluding, resisting arrest, criminal restraint, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous other offenses, MacAulay said.

He will be sentenced in August, MacAulay said.

