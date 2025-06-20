Camden Inmate Charged With Fatally Beating Fellow Prisoner: Prosecutor

On Friday, June 13, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit was notified of the death of Edward Brooks, a 42-year-old Delaware man, after he was found unresponsive in his cell that morning, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

Brooks was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, MacAulay said.

Surveillance video showed inmate Shaquan Shields striking Brooks with a closed fist multiple times at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, June 12, Macauly said.

Shields is charged with manslaughter, Macauly said and will remain at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

