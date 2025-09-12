Partly Cloudy 82°

Camden County Cancels Town Hall After Charlie Kirk Shooting

A town hall in Camden County has been canceled due to "heightened security concerns" in the wake of the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the county announced Friday, Sept. 12.

 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore/wikimedia commons
Sam Barron

The town hall was set to be held Friday night at Haddon Heights High School with with all levels of government participating. 

A spokesperson for the county told NJ.com the event was rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution."

“After Wednesday, we’re reassessing how we handle these events where hundreds of people show up to discuss issues with elected county leaders,” the spokesperson told NJ.com.

The county said a new date would be announced soon.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking at a college campus in Utah. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was arrested Friday and charged with assassinating Kirk.

