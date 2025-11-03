At 11:09 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Pearl Street and found Raymond Delgado on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Delgado was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon at 12:31 p.m., authorities said.

An investigation determined Anarkis Delgado, Raymond's brother, fatally shot him, authorities said.

Anarkis is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

