14-Year-Old Girl Missing In Camden County: Prosecutor

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Camden County on Thursday, Jan. 9, authorities said.

Police car

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

Synesha Reyes is a Black girl, 5'9" and 120 lbs., Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said. Reyes was last seen wearing blue jeans with white tights underneath, a brown hoodie, black boots with brown fur, and she has two long French braid, MacAulay said.

Special attention is being focused on the following areas: Camden City, specifically in the area of Centerville, MacAulay said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Camden County Central Communications at 856-783-4900.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

