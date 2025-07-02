12-Year-Old Fatally Shot Camden Football Player: Prosecutor

At 12:36 p.m., Camden County police responded to the 1500 block of Thorn Street and found Xyere Brooks with a gunshot wound, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Brooks was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation determined a 16-year-old Camden boy has brought the firearm into the residence and that a 12-year-old girl from Wilmington was handling the firearm when she recklessly discharged it, resulting in Brooks being shot, authorities said.

The 12-year-old is charged with manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon while the 16-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Brooks was a sophomore at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, with dreams of playing college football at schools like Syracuse and Rutgers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.