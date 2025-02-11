NJ Burglars Armed With High Capacity Magazine Ram Cop Car In Speeding BMW: North Caldwell PD

At 3:39 a.m., while responding to a home on Robin Hill Road for a break-in, officers saw a white BMW X3 speeding down the street, North Caldwell police said. The vehicle crossed a lawn and sideswiped a North Caldwell Police patrol vehicle before continuing on and crashing into a residence on Park Avenue, police said.

Four suspects—two adults, Samir Y. Jordan, 20 and Quamine Y. McDonald, 18, both from Newark, along with two juveniles—fled the scene on foot but were apprehended shortly thereafter, police said.

During the investigation, officers recovered a firearm at the scene, police said. All four suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a prohibited high-capacity magazine, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Caldwell and receive free news updates.