'Shocked' Package Thief Arrested After Pursuit In Bloomingdale, Police Say

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police saw him swipe a package from a porch in Passaic County then brought officers on a foot pursuit.

Edwin Hilario.

 Photo Credit: Bloomingdale Police
Cecilia Levine
A Bloomingdale resident who recently had a different package stolen called police saying they were expecting a new iPhone on Tuesday, Sept. 10, local police said.

So, when the package was set to arrive, officers strategically placed themselves around the home and watched.

Just as predicted, a man later identified as Edwin Hilario, of the Bronx, crept up to the home and stole the package containing several iPhones just after it was dropped off, police said.

"What he didn't know is that we were onto him," reads a press release from Bloomingdale PD. "Mr. Hilario was shocked, to say the least, and took off on foot in an attempt to elude officers."

Hilario hurdled a few fences but was ultimately arrested and charged with theft, resisting arrest by eluding, receiving stolen property, and more.

