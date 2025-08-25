Man Threatens To Shoot Up Bloomingdale Bar, Police Say

On the night of Saturday, Aug. 23, Bloomingdale officers were dispatched to a local bar for a report of an unruly male who had allegedly threatened to open fire, Bloomingdale Police said in a news release. The man fled before officers arrived.

Through an investigation and interviews with victims, police identified the suspect as William Stonesifer, 53, of Pompton Lakes, authorities said.

Officers from the Bloomingdale Police Department, with help from Pompton Lakes Police, went to Stonesifer’s home, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Stonesifer was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and was released in accordance with New Jersey bail reform guidelines, police said.

