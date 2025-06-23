Two Men Shot At Each Other In Burlington City: Prosecutor

Shaun Causey, 38 and Jamaar White, 32, face aggravated assault and numerous weapons charges, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and City of Burlington Police Chief Ryan Elbertson said.

On Monday, June 9, City of Burlington police responded the 600 block of Bordentown after Causey and White shot at each other while running along Bordentown and Columbus roads, Bradshaw said. Neither was directly hit, Bradshaw said.

A two-year-old child was playing outside when the gunfire began, Bradshaw said. One round went through the wall of a house and into the residence, Bradshaw said. Another penetrated a parked vehicle, Bradshaw said.

White was apprehended in Burlington City on Monday, June 16, while Causey was apprehended on Wednesday, June 18 in North Carolina, Bradshaw said.

