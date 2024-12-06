School Crossing Guard Hit At Crosswalk, Critically Injured In Burlington Crash: Police

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and James Street at around 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, the City of Burlington Police Department said in a news release.

The guard was hit in the marked crosswalk by a vehicle heading south on Jacksonville. The guard's identity wasn't released as of press time.

Paramedics rushed the guard to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and was listed in critical condition at the Trenton hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the individuals involved in this incident, and we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and improve safety for all road users," Burlington police said.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police were reviewing video and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information or footage of the crash should call Burlington police at 609-386-0262, ext. 221.

