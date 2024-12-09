School Crossing Guard Dies Protecting Students In Burlington City Crash, Police Say

Bruce Morlack, 74, died in the crash on Friday, Dec. 6, the City of Burlington Police Department said in a news release. He was escorting two students across Jacksonville Road and James Street in a marked crosswalk when a 2015 Chrysler 200 struck him just after 7:20 a.m.

In a letter to the school community, superintendent John Russell praised Morlack's heroic actions and offered support to students and families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this individual and their family," Russell wrote, addressing Morlack’s critical condition before his passing. "We are incredibly grateful for the crossing guard’s efforts to ensure our students made it safely across the street."

Surveillance video obtained by 6abc Action News showed the crash and what led up to it. In the footage, Morlack entered the crosswalk with his stop sign raised as a few students crossed Jacksonville Road when a red vehicle drove through, narrowly missing Morlack and the children.

A white car then hit Morlack while the students made it across the street. The driver pulled over and got out of the car.

Paramedics rushed Morlack to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the Trenton hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police were reviewing the video and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The school district activated its crisis care team to help students and staff affected by the incident.

"We urge our community to exercise heightened caution when driving near schools and to remain alert for students crossing the street," Russell said.

Morlack's sister Sandy Wheatley told 6abc that her brother was a crossing guard for about five years and chose it as a way to stay busy in retirement.

"We love him, we miss him, we'll always miss him," she said. "He would give anybody anything to help if they wanted it. Never asked for anything in return."

Morlack was also remembered as a regular at The Tankard Lounge. The bar on Keim Boulevard remembered him by placing a beer and a pool stick at his usual spot.

Morlack was also known for his love of music.

"I'd see him every morning at that stop playing a harmonica," bartender Zanette Stewart said to 6abc. "I'd wave at him."

The city held a moment of silence in honor of Morlack during its annual holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Tankard Lounge was also planning to hold an open mic night in his memory on Wednesday, Dec. 11, abc6 reported.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Burlington police at 609-386-0262, ext. 221.

