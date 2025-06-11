Man Fatally Shot In Burlington City: Prosecutor

At 5:30 a.m., Burlington City police responded to Earl and Clarkson streets and found Derrick Adams, a Burlington City resident, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and City of Burlington Police Chief Ryan Elbertson said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting, or the moments leading up to it, is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.