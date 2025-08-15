Fugitive Who Abducted Daughter Nabbed On Delaware Memorial Bridge: Police

Luis Mota picked up his daughter from school without the consent of the child’s mother and was heading to his Virginia residence, Delaware River and Bay Authority police said.

After receiving a report from the New York City Police Department, the DRBA said they were positioned on both sides of the southbound span to intercept the vehicle.

Two DRBA police units identified the suspect’s vehicle, followed the vehicle, and conducted a motor vehicle stop just past the Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza on the left shoulder, with additional units assisting, officers said. Mota was taken into custody without incident, and the child was secured unharmed, police said. The child was reunited with her mother, police said.

Mota was hit with an out of state fugitive charge, police said. Additional charges from the NYPD are pending.

