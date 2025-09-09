Eastampton Man Fired 10 Shots At Car During Dispute In Burlington City, Prosecutor Says

The incident happened the night of Aug. 14 near York Street and Clarkson Street in the city’s New Yorkshire section, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and City of Burlington Police Chief Ryan P. Elbertso said. Officers were called to the scene after reports of gunfire.

The investigation revealed that Donte Anderson “fired approximately 10 rounds toward a sedan because he and the occupants had been in a dispute,” according to the prosecutor’s office. No injuries were reported.

Police said the handgun believed to have been used was later recovered at a home in Lumberton.

Anderson was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, officials said. A Superior Court judge ordered him detained while the case is prepared for presentation to a grand jury.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault (second degree, fourth degree), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (second degree), unlawful possession of a weapon (second degree), possessing a defaced firearm (fourth degree) and possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine (fourth degree).

The investigation is being handled by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and City of Burlington Police Department, with assistance from Burlington Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Major Crimes Unit Detective Joseph R. Clark, BCPO Crime Scene Unit Detective Kevin Smith, City of Burlington Detective William Lancenese and City of Burlington Detective Cameron Lung.

