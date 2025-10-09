Crossing Guard Struck On Same Burlington Street Where Another Killed Last Year

The crossing guard was struck at Route 130 and Jacksonville Road, the City of Burlington Police Department said. The crash remains under investigation, police said. The crossing guard sustained minor injuries, police said.

Last December, school crossing guard Bruce Morlack was killed while shielding two children from an oncoming car, authorities said. He was escorting two students across Jacksonville Road and James Street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the vehicle,

Footage showed Morlack entered the crosswalk with his stop sign raised as a few students crossed Jacksonville Road when a red car drove through, narrowly missing him and the children. A white car then hit Morlack while the students made it across the street.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.