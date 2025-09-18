Car Struck By Train At Railroad Crossing In Burlington County: Njsp

At 1:16 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 674 in Hainesport Township after a Kershaw Ballast Regulator traveling eastbound on the Conrail rail line collided with a Honda passenger vehicle driven by an 81-year-old Mount Holly man, Christopher Postorino, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

A passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries while the driver sustained moderate injuries, Postorino said. Both were transported to an area hospital, Postorino said.

The crash remains under investigation, Postorino said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.