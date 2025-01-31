Burlington Twp Sex Offender Found With Child Porn That He Planned On Distributing: Prosecutor

James Hunt, of Burlington Township, was arrested at his home following the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 24, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

He was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material with intent to distribute, distribution of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, hindering apprehension, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Hunt was released following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. Multiple electronic devices were seized during the search. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation began after the Prosecutor’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Hunt’s online activities. The investigation revealed that Hunt was sharing CSAM with other users of a messaging and chat app.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office, with assistance from the Burlington Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit and United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Jillian Marin. Hunt will be prosecuted by the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

