Burlington Twp Man Bludgeoned Mother to Death: Burlington County Prosecutor

A 40-year-old Burlington Township man was arrested and charged Monday, July 14 with beating his mother to death, authorities said.

Orsman Summerville

Orsman Summerville

 Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

On Sunday, July 6, officers responded to the 100 block of Andre Court after family members found the body of Enid Wordsworth inside the residence she shared with her son, Orsman Summerville, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Burlington Township Director of Public Safety Bruce Painter said. An autopsy concluded that Wordsworth had been fatally bludgeoned, authorities said.

An investigation determined Summerville killed his mother and then fled the home in a vehicle she owned, authorities said. He was located the next day after being involved in a crash on Route 287 in Morris County, authorities said.

Summerville was arrested after being released from a hospital in Morris County, authorities said. He is charged with murder in the first degree, authorities said.

He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

