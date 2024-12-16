The city held a glow vigil in memory of Bruce Morlack on Sunday, Dec. 15, the City of Burlington Police Department said in a Facebook post. The 74-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while helping children cross Jacksonville Road on Friday, Dec. 6.

Morlack's crossing guard uniform and stop sign were on display at the vigil.

"The family extends their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time," Burlington police posted. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends. Mr. Morlack is a true hero in every sense of the word and his selflessness will never be forgotten."

Surveillance video obtained by 6abc Action News showed the crash and what led up to it. In the footage, Morlack entered the crosswalk with his stop sign raised as a few students crossed Jacksonville Road when a red car drove through, narrowly missing Morlack and the children.

A white car then hit Morlack while the students made it across the street. The driver pulled over and got out of the car.

Paramedics rushed Morlack to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the Trenton hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police were reviewing the video and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Born in Trenton on Thursday, Sept. 21, 1950, Morlack lived a life defined by kindness and service, according to his obituary from Page Funeral Home. After a long career with Martin Surfacing and NFI Industries, he found joy and purpose as a crossing guard in Burlington City.

Known for his harmonica tunes, warm greetings, and genuine care for the children he protected, Morlack became a beloved figure in Burlington.

"He spread happiness wherever he went, and his genuine care for others was felt deeply by all," his obituary read. "Bruce left this world the way he lived his entire life, by selflessly putting others first and doing what was right. It is still a shock but not a surprise that he would make such a sacrifice without hesitation to ensure the safety of the children in his care without thought of himself."

Morlack was survived by his two children and four grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Morlack at Tabernacle Baptist Church on East Second Street from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11 a.m.

