Buena Trio Ran Illegal Marijuana Facility With Millions Of Dollars In Plants: Prosecutors

Hanzi Chen, 47, Suxia Li, 41, and Deng Huan Hong, 50, were arrested, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Their arrests came after a three-month investigation by state, Franklinville, and Elk Township police.

Officers executed three search warrants at the suspects' homes in Buena on Monday, Sept. 16. Police seized more than 4,000 marijuana plants worth millions of dollars.

The properties weren't licensed medical or recreational cannabis businesses.

"Police discovered the residential properties had been converted into sophisticated marijuana grow sites, equipped with the necessary lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, growth nutrients, water supply, and grow space," the prosecutor's office said.

The three were charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and maintaining a narcotics production facility. They were held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Chen, Li, and Huan Hong were scheduled for detention hearings on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Buena and receive free news updates.