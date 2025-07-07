82-Year-Old Killed In Buena Vista Crash After Tesla Fails To Stop: Njsp

At 6:57 p.m., troopers responded to County Route 671 and Chestnut Avenue after a Tesla Model 3 failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Honda Civic as it was making a left turn, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Stephen Field sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The driver and three passengers of the Tesla sustained moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital, Lebron said

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

