Two Boaters Rescued At Night From Sailboat Stuck On Brigantine Shoals, Firefighters Say

Two people were rescued from a sailboat caught in choppy waves at night off the coast of Brigantine, officials said.

A sailboat got stuck on shoals in Brigantine, NJ, on September 8, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Brigantine Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2657
Chris Spiker
A 35-foot sailboat got stuck in shoals at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, the Brigantine firefighters union said in a Facebook post. The boat was sailing from Barnegat to Absecon Inlet.

Emergency crews found the sailboat leaning to one side and being tossed around by waves. First responders were able to contact both people on the boat and neither one was hurt.

Brigantine rescue swimmers were deployed and safely got the boaters to shore.

Firefighters also said arrangements were being made to salvage the boat.

