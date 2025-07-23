Motorcyclist Tossed From Bike Performing Wheelie: Brigantine PD

At 4:56 p.m., officers responded to 5th Street South and W. Brigantine Avenue and found a 19-year-old Chesterfield resident who had fallen off their motorcycle and sustained injuries, Brigantine police said. While speaking with first responders, Campbell began having a serious medical emergency and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

An investigation determined the motorcyclist was riding in a reckless manner, performing a wheelie while traveling south on West Brigantine Avenue. He lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from the seat and onto the roadway, police said.

Summonses are pending, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brigantine and receive free news updates.