Maria Orellana-Galvez paid for $72 worth of ice cream at As You Like It Ice Cream on West Somerset Street with two fraudulent $100 bills, Raritan Borough police said.

Orellana-Galvez was charged on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with forgery and theft by deception, police said.

