Raritan Mom Killed In Route 202 Crash Remembered: ‘She Lit Up Every Room’

Sara Elsman, remembered for her joyful spirit and love of laughter, “was the life of every room she entered — full of laughter, kindness, and light,” according to her obituary on Cuoco Funeral & Cremation Services. She is survived by two daughters, Samantha, 19, and Kayla, 17, according to a campaign that had raised $25,000 for her family as of Friday, Oct. 17.

Known for her "infectious laugh, goofy humor, and genuine heart," Sarah worked as a home health aide, caring for others with compassion and patience, her obituary says. She also worked seasonally for Spirit Halloween, a perfect fit for her love of the spooky holiday and decorating for every season, her obituary said.

Elsman was killed Friday afternoon, Oct. 10, when her Honda CR-V suddenly veered into the grass median on Route 202 in Branchburg and struck an Acura TSX and a Honda Civic, causing her vehicle to overturn and trap her beneath it, Branchburg Police Chief Richard Buck said.

A 64-year-old woman from Beverly, MA, who was driving the Civic, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in critical condition, while a 40-year-old man from Basking Ridge driving the Acura was uninjured, police said.

In addition to her daughter, Sara is survived by her parents, Barbara and Reggie Elsman; her sisters, Denise Elsman, Tracie Elsman, and Maureen Culmone, and brother-in-law Daniel Culmone; her close friend Daria Nicaretta, and Paul Gsell, her husband, from whom she was separated but remained close, according to her obituary.

