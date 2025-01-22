Raritan Man Attempted To Punch One Officer, Spit On Another: Police

At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a Canal Street resident on a report of an intoxicated man, later identified as Francisco Mendoza-Hernandez, Raritan Borough police said.

As officers spoke with Hernandez through an open window, he attempted to punch an officer, and the officer blocked the attempt, police said. The man was removed from the residence through the window and placed under arrest, police said. As Hernandez was being placed in a patrol vehicle, he spit on an officer, police said.

Hernandez was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

