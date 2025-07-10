Raritan Man With Homicide Conviction Threatened Kids Getting Off Bus: Police

On Tuesday, May 13, Jeremy Booker confronted the students as they were coming off the bus stemming from an incident with his daughter, Raritan Borough police said. Booker threatened several of the students and tried to strike one, police said. The incident was recorded on surveillance, police said.

The incident violated the terms of Booker's parole for a homicide conviction, police said.

He is charged with terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault and disorderly conduct and was arrested on Monday, July 7, following a traffic stop in Somerville.

