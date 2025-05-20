NJ Man Killed In Double Stabbing: Middlesex County Prosecutor

At 1:57 a.m., South Plainfield police responded to a residence on Tooz Place and found Brandon Andrews-Cruz and a 32-year-old South Plainfield woman with stab wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Peter Papa of the South Plainfield Police Department said.

Andrews-Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgewater-Raritan and receive free news updates.