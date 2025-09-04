Nationally Ranked Tennis Player Jane Ross, 90, Dies In Bridgewater Crash: Report

Ross, who grew up in Longmeadow, MA, had been living in Martinsville, NJ, according to NJ Advance and her obituary on the Higgins Funeral Home website.

She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old woman that veered off the pavement in a parking lot at medical offices along Routes 202/206 and struck a tree on Thursday, Aug. 28, around 12:30 p.m., NJ Advance said, citing Bridgewater police. The driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to her obituary, Ross earned a chemistry degree from Wheaton College and married her husband of 34 years, Dr. Lawrence Ross, whom she met while playing bridge. The couple had three children together. After Larry’s death, Ross found “another great love and adventure partner,” Dave Carter. Carter later died, and in 2023, Ross suffered a stroke.

“A fierce but gracious competitor, Jane excelled in tennis throughout her life, earning a national ranking (and a USTA silver ball) well into her 70s. But whether on the court, at the card table, or square dancing with the Bee-Sharp club, she always prioritized fun and friendship,” her obituary said. “She was happiest surrounded by family, friends, her beloved rescue greyhounds, caring neighbors, and even the birds in her backyard.”

