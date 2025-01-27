Fair 38°

Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 22: Police

Police are on scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 22 in Somerset County on Monday, Jan. 27.

Bridgewater Police

 Photo Credit: Bradley Gardens Rescue Squad via Facebook
Sam Barron

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Route 22 East by Mountain Avenue in Somerville, Bridgewater police said. Expect delays in the area, police said.

