Middle School Wrestling Coach Possessed Child Porn: Somerset Prosecutor

Nicholas Cringoli, who works as a paraprofessional with the Franklin Township school district as well as wrestling coach, uploaded images of child exploitation or abuse of a child, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Raritan Borough Chief of Police Thomas Fisher said.

A seizure of Cringoli's electronic devices revealed numerous images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, authorities said. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of a child, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

