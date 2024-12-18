Mostly Cloudy 55°

Middle School Wrestling Coach Possessed Child Porn: Somerset Prosecutor

A 52-year-old Raritan Borough resident and middle school wrestling coach was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Nicholas Cringoli, who works as a paraprofessional with the Franklin Township school district as well as wrestling coach, uploaded images of child exploitation or abuse of a child, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., and Raritan Borough Chief of Police Thomas Fisher said.

A seizure of Cringoli's electronic devices revealed numerous images depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child, authorities said. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation and/or abuse of a child, authorities said. 

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

