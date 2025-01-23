Fair

Man Called 911 Because He Couldn't Buy Beer: Raritan Borough PD

There are many valid reasons to call 911. A 24-year-old Raritan borough man learned not being able to buy beer is not one of them.

 Photo Credit: RaritanPolice Department via Facebook
Sam Barron

At 9:04 p.m. on Sunday, Jan, 19, Abdellah Snaike attempted to purchase beer a local bar and then called 911 when the bar said it does not sell beer to go, Raritan borough police said.

Officers responded to the complaint and advised Snaike of the proper use of 911, police said. Approximately 40 minutes later, Snaike dialed 911 again and it was again determined he wanted to purchase beer, police said.

Snaike was arrested and charged with creating a false public alarm, police said.

