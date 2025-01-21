Details Released In Head-On Route 31 Raritan Crash

Raritan Township officers were called to the area near 361 State Highway 31 around 11:53 a.m. where they found two vehicles—a Ford F-250 and a Jeep Liberty—heavily damaged and both drivers trapped inside, Police Chief Alfred Payne said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old woman from Washington, suffered severe head and neck injuries. She was extricated by first responders and flown to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford, a 29-year-old man from Somerville, reported chest pain and was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center after being freed from his vehicle.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the Ford F-250, which was traveling northbound, appeared to veer into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with the Jeep Liberty. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Fatal Accident Collision Team is assisting Raritan Township Police in determining the cause of the crash.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Raritan Township Fire Department, the Rescue Squad, Readington Township Police, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The investigation is ongoing.

