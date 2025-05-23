Child Porn, Ecstasy, Mushrooms: 23-Year-Old Raritan Man Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says

Joseph Vega Ramirez, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, May 13, following a search of his Raritan home, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said on Friday, May 23.

The investigation began when the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alerted Somerset County officials to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported “the upload of several files depicting the sexual abuse and/or exploitation of a minor via a messaging application,” McDonald said

Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit identified Vega Ramirez as the suspect.

On May 13, members of the Prosecutor’s Office, Raritan Borough Police Department, and Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a Superior Court search warrant at Vega Ramirez’s home.

“Electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis,” McDonald said. “Approximately thirty-four grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and thirty-five suspected Ecstasy (MDMA) pills were also seized.”

Vega Ramirez was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

2nd-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials

3rd-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials

3rd-degree possession of CDS (psilocybin mushrooms)

3rd-degree possession of CDS (Ecstasy/MDMA)

He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the STOPit app or the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

