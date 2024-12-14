Bridgewater Pedestrian, 47, Dies After Being Airlifted In Route 22 Crash: Police

Branchburg officers were dispatched to Route 22 West and France Drive at approximately 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an individual walking in and out of traffic, Capt. Edward Edgar of the Branchburg Township Police Department said.

While officers were en route, updates confirmed the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near County Line Road. Responding units found the man injured in the left lane and immediately began rendering medical aid.

Though the man was alert and conscious at the scene, he appeared to have sustained significant injuries. Emergency responders from the Branchburg Rescue Squad requested a New Jersey State Police Medivac helicopter. With assistance from the North Branch Fire Department, a landing zone was established at Raritan Valley Community College.

The man was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Edgar said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld out of respect for his family and loved ones, police said. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department.

