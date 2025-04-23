Bridgewater Man Killed After Car Strikes Guardrail: Police

William Sullivan was driving a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek on Woodlawn Avenue when he struck the curb and ran off the south side of the roadway, Bridgewater police said. Sullivan's vehicle traveled 80 feet west on the concrete sidewalk, striking and driving on top of a galvanized guardrail, police said.

Sullivan was transferred to Robert Wood Johnson Somerset Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Sullivan worked as a mechanic and a delivery parts driver, according to his obituary from the Branchburg Funeral Home website. In his free time, he loved fishing, riding on his boat, swimming in the pool and spending time with his dog and taking care of fish tank, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his daughter Amanda, partner, Brent, sisters, Joann, Pat and Susan, his dogs, Bailey and Piper, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Branchburg Funeral Home.

The crash remains under investigation, police said. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgewater-Raritan and receive free news updates.