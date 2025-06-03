89-Year-Old Passenger Killed In Two-Vehicle Bridgewater Crash: Police

At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the collision on Route 22 Westbound near the Bridgewater Acura Dealership, Bridgewater police said. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 90-year-old Somerville man, was traveling westbound on Route 22 in the center lane of travel when it drifted onto the right shoulder and struck a 2009 Chevrolet shuttle bus that was parked and disabled on the right shoulder, police said.

Jung Bang, a front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Hyundai sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

