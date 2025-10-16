300 Trees Destroyed At Bridgewater Construction Site: Mayor

The Washington Valley Park Access Drive project called for the removal of 34 trees, Moench said, citing bid documents and project plans approved by Somerset County. But engineering officials in Bridgewater estimate 300 trees have been destroyed at the construction site, and Moench believes the number is significantly greater.

"These trees were crucial to both soil stability and stormwater absorption in an area of Bridgewater already at grave risk of extreme flood damage," Moench said. "In fact, the area which Somerset County leveled is less than 900 feet uphill from the site of some of the most severe infrastructure damage sustained during Hurricane Ida several years ago. The removal of hundreds of trees in such close proximity to that repair site is unconscionable."

Moench said the Township is exploring all legal avenues, including going to court, saying it is an "obvious failure" of both communication and operation on the part of Somerset County.

"We will pursue every available measure to protect our residents, environment, and infrastructure, and we will hold fully accountable those who put them needlessly at risk," Moench said.

