Teen Wanted In Deadly Bridgeton Shooting Turns Himself In, Prosecutors Say

James Snead Jr. of Bridgeton turned himself in on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. The 19-year-old was the primary suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kevon Williams.

Bridgeton police responded to the scene on the 100 block of Cottage Avenue at around 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. Officers found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, police said Snead was wanted in the killing on murder and weapons charges. Investigators didn't recover a gun at the scene and Snead was considered "armed and dangerous."

Snead was held in the Cumberland County Jail. Prosecutors said they'll pursue pre-trial detention for Snead.

Anyone with information about Williams' killing should call Bridgeton police at 856-297-8164 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-506-7114.

